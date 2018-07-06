TODAY |

Baby Trump balloon knifed at Alabama appearance

Associated Press
A towering Baby Trump protest balloon was knifed and deflated by someone unhappy with its appearance during President Donald Trump's trip to Alabama today, organisers said.

The incident occurred during Mr Trump's visit to watch the University of Alabama football game. The balloon, which is over 6.1 metres tall, was set up in a nearby park.

Jim Girvan, the organiser of a group that "adopts" out Baby Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 2.4-metre-long gash in the back.

A Baby Trump balloon deflated by someone at Monnish Park as people were protesting President Donald Trump's visit to an NCAA college football game. Source: Associated Press

Mr Girvan said the unidentified man was arrested. Tuscaloosa police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The orange, diaper-clad, cellphone-clutching caricature of the president is often taken to Trump appearances as a way to protest him.

Baby Trump first rose over London when local activists brainstormed a way to 'troll' Trump. Now several groups raise money to bring balloon replicas around the US.

The US President will be welcomed by the sight during next week's visit. Source: Breakfast

Robert Kennedy, a volunteer "baby-sitter" who brought the balloon to Tuscaloosa, said the balloon immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The day had been going mostly smoothly, Mr Kennedy said. Some people yelled "Trump 2020" as they passed while others posed for selfies with the balloon. But then Mr Kennedy said a man sidled up on the back of the balloon and attacked it with a knife.

He ran away but was caught by police officers, he said.

Mr Kennedy said he's accompanied Baby Trump to many appearances and never witnessed an attack on the balloon, although someone did stab a Baby Trump balloon in London earlier this year.

"It is rare to get that kind of anger," Mr Kennedy said.

People standing by a Baby Trump balloon at Monnish Park protest President Donald Trump's visit to an NCAA college football game between Louisiana State and Alabama playing nearby in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Source: Associated Press
