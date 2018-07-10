 

Baby survives nine hours buried in the woods in US state

Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods.

A photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows the 5-month-old with dirt underneath their fingernails.

Source: Missoula County Sheriff's Office

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a miracle that the child survived the weekend ordeal.

Authorities say they were called about 8pm Saturday local time (Sunday NZT) about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana's Lolo National Forest.

Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.

About six hours into the search, a deputy heard a faint cry and found the infant about 2:30am Sunday local time (Monday NZT).

Police say 32-year-old Francis Crowley is being held on US$50,000 (NZ$73,090) bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.

