Baby girl found dead in car by distraught mother on grounds of private Perth college

A baby found dead on the grounds of a Perth private school was unresponsive when discovered in the car by her distraught mother.



Emergency services were called to Kingsway Christian College at Darch in Perth's north around 5.40pm on Wednesday, when the 11-month-old girl was discovered.



Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the child's 39-year-old mother had been at the school to pick up or drop off another child.



Upon finding the baby in the car, she rushed the child into the school but despite immediate care, she could not be resuscitated.



The length of time the child had been in the car will form part of the police investigation, which is ongoing, Commissioner Dawson said.



The child's mother has spoken with police and since been released.

