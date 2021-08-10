Baby girl dies after magpie swoops in Brisbane park

A baby girl died following an incident involving a swooping magpie in a Brisbane park.

File image of a magpie Source: istock.com

The tragedy took place at Glindemann Park at Holland Park West on Sunday afternoon, Nine News reports.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called to the park after "reports that a mum had fallen with a baby in her arms".

"(She was) reportedly ducking to avoid a magpie," the spokesperson said.

The baby was rushed to hospital, where it died.

Brisbane City Council standards chair Kim Marx said in a statement an investigation was underway.

"This is an extremely tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family involved," she said.