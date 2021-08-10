TODAY |

Baby girl dies after magpie swoops in Brisbane park

Source:  1 NEWS

A baby girl died following an incident involving a swooping magpie in a Brisbane park.

File image of a magpie Source: istock.com

The tragedy took place at Glindemann Park at Holland Park West on Sunday afternoon, Nine News reports.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called to the park after "reports that a mum had fallen with a baby in her arms". 

"(She was) reportedly ducking to avoid a magpie," the spokesperson said.

The baby was rushed to hospital, where it died. 

Brisbane City Council standards chair Kim Marx said in a statement an investigation was underway.

"This is an extremely tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family involved," she said.

"A number of signs warning about swooping birds were in place around the area where this incident occurred, and our officers have now installed several more."

