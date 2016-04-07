TODAY |

Baby girl dead after fire destroys NSW home

Source:  AAP

A baby girl has died in a house fire southwest of Sydney.

Source: istock.com

Emergency workers were called to the Bargo home about 8.25pm on Sunday and found it well alight.

Firefighters put out the blaze but the house was destroyed and the five-month- old girl's body was found inside.

A 79-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were taken to Campbelltown Hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation and cuts, police said.

A 27-year-old woman who was treated for shock and an 18-month-old boy who appeared uninjured were also taken to the hospital.

Police have set up a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:46
Covid patient info scandal reeks of 'organised campaign' by National, author Nicky Hager argues
2
Woman who was first person accused of escaping Covid-19 quarantine hotel appears in court
3
No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirms
4
Twelve-year-old boy arrested for online racist abuse of black Premier League player
5
Frail elderly woman left unresponsive at home for 24 hours after healthcare provider fails procedures
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:27

'Be very cautious,' health officials warn as another Covid-19 wave sweeps Australia

Delta Goodrem announces first New Zealand headline tour

00:44

Deadly weekend on New Zealand roads, with five deaths in four separate crashes
00:58

Grim 24 hours sees record-shattering increase in worldwide Covid-19 cases