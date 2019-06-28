TODAY |

Baby food laced with dangerous level of toxic metals, US investigation reveals

Dangerous levels of toxic metals, which can cause neurological damage, has been found in some baby foods, according to a House Oversight subcommittee report.

Bay eating. Source: istock.com

US congressional investigators examined baby foods made by Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition and Gerber, a unit of Nestle.

Meanwhile, Walmart Inc, Campbell Soup Co and Sprout Organic Foods refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The report said internal company standards "permit dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, and documents revealed that the manufacturers have often sold foods that exceeded those levels", Reuters has today reported.

The panel is now calling on US regulators to set maximum levels of toxic heavy metals permitted in baby foods, as well as require manufacturers to test finished products for heavy metals and not just ingredients.

The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the report.

"Because they cannot be completely removed, our goal is to reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods to the greatest extent feasible," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters.

The toxic elements are present in the environment and enter the food supply through soil, water or air.

