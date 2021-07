A homicide investigation is underway in Melbourne after a baby was hit by a train last night in the city's east.

Pram at the scene of incident in Melbourne where a baby died after being struck by a train. Source: Nine News.

Nine News reports a woman and a three-month-old were hit by a train just after 5pm (local time) on Kumbada Ave in Upwey.

The baby died after they were flown to hospital.