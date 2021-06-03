Baby escapes disaster after being rescued from fall between subway train and track in China

A two-month-old baby was rescued by a heroic bystander after falling into the gap between a subway train and the platform on Monday in Wuhan City of central China's Hubei Province.

The accident happened when the baby's mother tried to push the stroller out of the door. Accidentally slipping out the stroller, the baby fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Tu Yu, a staff member of the railway station, was notified of the accident, and who promptly ran to activate the train's emergency stop bottom. After informing the control room, she tried to pull up the baby but couldn't reach him.

"At that time, I was thinking that the train must not be started, otherwise the baby would be in danger.

What I was worried about was that if the baby stayed on the train track for too long, there could be many possible accidents," said Tu.

At this crucial moment, a passenger in a white shirt squeezed out of the carriage and jumped into the gap to save the baby.

Two minutes later, he managed to grab the baby and successfully get out of harm's way. The hero of the day, Li Junjie, was just taking the subway home.

"We couldn't reach the baby on the platform, and the gap was too narrow to go down directly. Later, I found out that the gap was a little bit wider at the safety door, therefore I decided to give it a try.