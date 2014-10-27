 

Baby dies in tragic accident in US after mum backs out of driveway, hitting her

Associated Press

Police near Cincinnati say the mother of a 10-month-old girl sat her down in a car seat on a driveway and then apparently forgot she was there and backed a vehicle over the child, who later died.

Police say it appears to be a tragic accident that occurred midday Tuesday in Union Township, just east of Cincinnati in Clermont County.


Township police say the woman left her younger child on the driveway while tending to an older child in the vehicle, then started to drive and hit the younger child. Police say the girl was rushed by helicopter to a children's hospital but died Tuesday evening.

Investigators haven't publicly identified the family involved. The incident remains under investigation.

