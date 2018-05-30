 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

share

Source:

AAP

The parents of a baby who died after failing to wake from his nap at a Toowoomba daycare centre have raised almost $8000 for emergency workers who helped him live long enough for them to say goodbye.

Kathy Wockner has started a crowdfunding page to support the emergency workers who helped her son Lucas.

Source: Facebook

Lucas Wockner was found unresponsive in his cot by daycare workers last Thursday.

Paramedics resuscitated the nine-month-old, who was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane but died the following day.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Mum Kathy Wockner started a GoFundMe fundraiser to thank emergency services and hospital staff for their efforts in trying to save her "beautiful brave boy".

"We still do not understand why he didn't wake from his sleep on Thursday morning but we are so thankful for the team who resuscitated him so that we could have our time to say goodbye," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"He passed surrounded by all the family, for which we are very thankful."

More than 100 people have donated just under $8000 in just two days.

Mrs Wockner said the money would go to the Queensland Ambulance Service, Toowoomba Base Hospital, Life Flight, Lady Cilento ICU; Ronald McDonald House.

"We can never truly repay them for the time we spent with our dearly loved boy and the opportunity to share more love, showering him with kisses, embracing him with cuddles and sharing our appreciation for the all the time he shared with us," she wrote on Facebook.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:55
1
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:41
2
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

4
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

00:21
5
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

00:14
Aaron Cockman hugged other mourners when he arrived at the morning service today.

Watch: Dad farewells wife and four kids killed in Western Australia murder-suicide - 'A very, very sad day for the community'

A 61-year-old man is thought to have killed his wife and his adult daughter as well as his four grandchildren at his Osmington farm, on May 11.


Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

'They are declining a lot of visas I don't know why' - Immigration NZ accused of targeting Indian applicants

Fourteen per cent of Indian applicants were rejected last year for the employer-assisted work visa, compared to four per cent of Chinese applicants.

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato psychologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 