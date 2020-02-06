Baby breaks record by being born nearly three decades after embryo frozen

A family in the US has again broken the record for embryo freezing after welcoming a baby girl in October - 27 years after the embryo was frozen.

The embryo of Molly Everette Gibson, born on October 26, sat in storage for 27 years before being adopted by Tennessee couple Tina and Ben Gibson in February, NBC News reports.



The newborn is the couple’s second successful adoption with the National Embryo Donation Centre, which allows couples to receive donated embryos. The Gibsons previously welcomed daughter Emma Wren, who was born from a 24-year-old embryo in 2017.



Molly's birth has overtaken Emma, the previous record-holder, for an embryo to be birthed after freezing, according to the National Embryo Donation Centre and researchers at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library.