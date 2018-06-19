Baby born on Paris train gets free rides in French capital until he's 25

The Paris public transport company RATP says a baby boy born in a suburban train will get free rides in the French capital until he is 25.

Train in Paris, France (file picture). Source: istock.com

Live-tweeting the event today, the RATP said the baby was born in a train in the centre of Paris, disrupting traffic on the RER A line.

Rescue workers took care of the mother and child and brought them to the nearest hospital.

News of the "unannounced birth" was displayed on Paris train traffic screens.

The RER A line issued its "sincere congratulations" to the baby's mother — and tweeted that traffic was back to normal.

Lots of Parisians happily welcomed the birth on social media.