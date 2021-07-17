Baby among six more Covid-19 deaths in Fiji

An 11-month-old is among six new deaths reported from Covid-19 in Fiji, health authorities say.

People signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine in Fiji. Source: RNZ/Fiji Government

The Pacific nation also recorded 1163 new Covid-19 cases in the 24-hour period to 8am yesterday. In the 24 hours to Thursday, the country recorded 1301 cases and nine deaths.

The child was from Delaivalelevu, and he was brought to CWM Hospital facing “severe respiratory distress”, the Fijian Government said.

“He was reported by his family to have had a fever and fast breathing at home for three days before coming to the hospital. Sadly, his condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day.”

The child was too young to be vaccinated, authorities said.

Health Secretary Doctor James Fong noted severe Covid-19 cases in infants were rare, RNZ reported.

“We know that once a very high level of infections are reached in the community, these rare events do occur.

"It is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in our community, our babies, become victims of this awful disease.”

The remaining deaths included an 80-year-old woman from Lami, a 61-year-old man from Suva, a 53-year-old man from Lami, a 78-year-old woman from Sawani Village, and a 60-year-old man from Wainibuku.

All died at home, except for the 60-year-old. All were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

There have now been 233 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji, with 231 of these deaths occurring since the latest outbreak began in April this year.