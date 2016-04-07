Baby accidentally suffocated while sleeping with her parents; Coroner says Tasmania's child protection services to blame

Tasmania's child protection service could have prevented the death of an infant girl but they didn't know she existed, according to a coroner who found "extensive failings" in the state's system.

Teegan Rose Hayes was accidentally suffocated while sleeping with her parents in Devonport on November 4, 2011.

She died two days later at the Royal Hobart Hospital, just 24 days' old.

In findings published on Thursday, coroner Olivia McTaggart said Tasmania's Child Protection Services (CPS) failed to recognise or deal with serious risk factors surrounding Teegan's family in the years before her death.

Teegan should not have been in the care of her parents Kim Maree Fox and Robert Williams Hayes because of a high level of risk to her safety, Ms McTaggart wrote.

Teegan was Ms Fox's seventh child, four of whom were living with her in 2011.

CPS had received 15 notifications about the family before Teegan was born, the first coming in 1997.

Several risk factors were raised including the incapacity of the parents to care for the children because of intellectual disabilities, alcohol abuse, particularly by Ms Fox, parental neglect, inappropriate discipline and a lack of supervision.

"CPS did not adequately respond to the numerous notifications in respect of the family before the death of Teegan," Ms McTaggart wrote.

"It might be said that had CPS properly assessed and acted upon those notifications ... the outcome for Teegan may have changed."

Two of the notifications were unsubstantiated by CPS, with the remaining 13 closed at the first stage of an investigation process.

MsTaggart identified a multitude of shortcomings in CPS, now known as Child Safety Service.