Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

1 NEWS

Sharing an innocent moment of joy with her Instagram followers resulted in unexpected consequences for Danish mother Christine A. J. Friis Rosenhoj.

Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.
Source: Instagram/ mortilemil

Her four-month-old baby Emil had just been fitted with glasses with +7.0 strength, allowing him to see clearly for the first time, and she captured the moment on video.

He was confused at first, brow crinkling.

His mother gently prompted him to look up.

As his eyes slowly focused and he saw her, a sweet smile broke across his face, and he made unintelligible baby noises of joy. 

Since posting the video on Instagram four days ago, it's received over 18,000 likes and little Emil has been going places. 

He'll be on Denmark's morning talk show Go'morgen Danmark tomorrow and has been featured on news sites from Korea, Italy, Czech Republic, Finland, Estonia, and Australia. 

