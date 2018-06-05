 

World


The awkward moment Philippine President kisses woman on the lips to 'make her husband jealous'

PTV

Rodrigo Duterte's mouth has landed him in hot water again, with outrage from rival political parties.
Source: PTV

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

