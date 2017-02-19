'Awash with drugs' - over 25 treated for overdosing at Melbourne music festival

On a night of mass drug overdoses at a Melbourne music event, it's "good luck rather than anything else" that no one died.

Paramedics treated 25 people at the Electric Parade Music Festival at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday night, with most of them taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Ambulance officers also treated seven others who collapsed in nearby parks and streets.

Ambulance Victoria state health commander Paul Holman said the event was "awash with drugs" and there was a serious risk of death.

"That we haven't seen that tonight is probably good luck rather than anything else," he told reporters early on Sunday.

The danger many put themselves in was self-inflicted and had a "significant impact" on ambulance resources, he said.

"It's the highest number of overdoses we have seen at a music event for some time."

St Vincent's Hospital took eight patients and most had GHB and "a cocktail of other drugs" in their system, its spokesperson said.

By 9am on Sunday, seven had been discharged and the one remaining was not in a critical condition.

The Alfred took in 15 drug overdose patients - two were critical but the majority had been discharged.

Melbourne's Electric Parade music festival 2017. Source: Instagram/ dougunuttt

The majority of the drug overdoses are believed to have been of the synthetic drug GHB.

"It's a drug that causes people to become unconscious, slows the heart rate and can cause seizures," Mr Holman said.

Days before the festival, Electric Parade organisers cautioned attendees about "zero tolerance" of drugs.

"Anyone caught using illicit substances throughout the event will be swiftly ejected by security and will not be allowed to return," it said on its Facebook page.