 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


'Awash with drugs' - over 25 treated for overdosing at Melbourne music festival

share

Source:

AAP

On a night of mass drug overdoses at a Melbourne music event, it's "good luck rather than anything else" that no one died.

It's believed those who overdosed had taken the synthetic drug GHB.
Source: 1 NEWS

Paramedics treated 25 people at the Electric Parade Music Festival at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday night, with most of them taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Ambulance officers also treated seven others who collapsed in nearby parks and streets.

Ambulance Victoria state health commander Paul Holman said the event was "awash with drugs" and there was a serious risk of death.

"That we haven't seen that tonight is probably good luck rather than anything else," he told reporters early on Sunday.

The danger many put themselves in was self-inflicted and had a "significant impact" on ambulance resources, he said.

"It's the highest number of overdoses we have seen at a music event for some time."

St Vincent's Hospital took eight patients and most had GHB and "a cocktail of other drugs" in their system, its spokesperson said.

By 9am on Sunday, seven had been discharged and the one remaining was not in a critical condition.

The Alfred took in 15 drug overdose patients - two were critical but the majority had been discharged.

Melbourne's Electric Parade music festival 2017.

Melbourne's Electric Parade music festival 2017.

Source: Instagram/ dougunuttt

The majority of the drug overdoses are believed to have been of the synthetic drug GHB.

"It's a drug that causes people to become unconscious, slows the heart rate and can cause seizures," Mr Holman said.

Days before the festival, Electric Parade organisers cautioned attendees about "zero tolerance" of drugs.

"Anyone caught using illicit substances throughout the event will be swiftly ejected by security and will not be allowed to return," it said on its Facebook page.

The Royal Melbourne Hospital also treated overdose patients, though its figures are yet to be updated.

Related

Music

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

00:18
2
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

04:27
3
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

4
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: De Grandhomme and Southee swing for the fences as Black Caps set South Africa 208 to win

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.


Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North

Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formation were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves.

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.


00:40
Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally

Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ