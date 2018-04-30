 

'Avengers: Infinity War' crosses $2 billion in box office

NEW YORK (AP) — The supersized superhero hit "Avengers: Infinity War" has crossed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, becoming only the fourth film to reach that rarified box-office milestone.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that "Infinity War" reached the mark Monday, about seven weeks after opening. The only other movies in the $2 billion club are "Avatar," ''Titanic" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Infinity War" currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada with $656.1 million thus far. Its $257.7 million domestic opening weekend set a new record. The Marvel release has done just as well overseas. In China, the film's $369.7 million gross to date ranks third all-time.

An "Avengers" sequel to "Infinity War" is scheduled to be released in May of next year.

