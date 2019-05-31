TODAY |

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid almost NZ$3 million to silence girl he assaulted

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti said today that R&B singer R. Kelly paid almost NZ$3 million to keep the alleged victim in a child pornography case off the witness stand during a 2008 trial that ended with his acquittal on all charges.

"R. Kelly bought his acquittal," Avenatti said at a news conference in which he provided details of what he said has been a year's long effort by Kelly to prevent his sexual abuse of several girls from becoming public.

He said Kelly paid at least one associate NZ$149,000 to hunt down videos of him having sex with a minor that had gone missing.

Avenatti said he represents three alleged victims, three parents of victims and three associates of Kelly that he called "whistleblowers."

Avenatti faces his own mounting legal problems.

The one-time lawyer for Stormy Daniels — who says President Donald Trump tried to pay her off after she had a sexual encounter with him before he became president — has been charged both in California and New York with stealing money from clients and attempting to extort money from sportswear maker Nike.

Avenatti's comments come just days after federal prosecutors announced they'd indicted Kelly in New York and Chicago on charges that he and his entourage recruited girls and young women to engage in illegal sexual activity and covered it up by paying and threatening witnesses and victims.

The 52-year-old Kelly was arrested and remains in federal custody. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, during which prosecutors are expected to argue that he should remain locked up because he is both dangerous and a flight risk.

His attorney has denied the allegations.

Much of what Avenatti said today had already been outlined in the indictments in more general terms.

Avenatti said two associates of Kelly turned tapes of the singer having sex with minors over to him, and that he turned them over to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office earlier this year.

He said Foxx's office turned those tapes over to federal prosecutors. A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Chicago declined comment.

Avenatti's own legal problems raised questions about whether he is trying to help himself by aiding prosecutors in the Kelly case.

"He has a potential conflict of interest and the issue is not whether or not he gets a better deal (for himself) but whether he could get a better deal," said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law.

"If I'm the judge I would explain to his clients the ramifications of how he might benefit at their expense and if they say 'I don't care,' then OK. And If I'm the prosecutor I would want to make sure the judge did that because I don't want the case to come back because he's got a conflict."

At the same time, Peter Henning, a former federal prosecutor who teaches law at Wayne State University, said there's nothing wrong with prosecutors in the Kelly case using whatever information Avenatti can provide them. "As long as you can verify the information provided, as a prosecutor I will take it from whoever it comes from."

Henning also said people who come forward with information do so for a reason. "It is designed to give them leverage in their case," he said. "Just coming forward out of the goodness of their heart, that doesn't happen."

But Avenatti said there's no connection between the two cases.

"There is no conflict. This is my job, I'm doing my job," he said, adding that he has daughters. "Whatever happens to me in connection with my own legal issues, so be it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
2
New Zealand's infrastructure planning 'dismal', says Minister
3
IAG is taking a proactive stance with the increasingly common issue of mistakes at the pump.
Insurer changes rules after Fair Go goes into bat for driver who wrecked fuel tank by adding incorrect additive
4
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
5
Coles said the squad will give Argentina the respect they deserve in the Rugby Championship opener.
Dane Coles determined not to be part of first All Blacks squad to lose to Pumas after 's***' 2016 loss to Ireland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers are overflowing in northeastern India and submerging parts of the region, affecting the lives of more than 2 million.

Rains, landslides kill dozens, affect millions in South Asia
World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.

Pastor contracts Ebola bringing disease to eastern Congo
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, an elderly couple walks past the Berlaymont building, the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels. Research released on Sunday, July 14, 2019 suggests that a healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of developing Alzheimer's even if you've inherited genes that raise your risk for the mind-destroying disease. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

A healthy lifestyle may offset genetic risk for Alzheimer's
FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

Jeffrey Epstein will remain jailed as judge mulls bail