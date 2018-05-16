 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Avalanches, frostbite, double amputation. Still, he scaled Mt Everest

share

Source:

©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

The Chinese mountain climber tried to scale Mount Everest almost half a dozen times.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, trekkers rest at Everest Base Camp, Nepal. A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak. Tourism Official Gyanendra Shrestha says eight Sherpa guides were successful in reaching the summit on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)

Trekkers at Everest base camp.

Source: Associated Press

The climber, Xia Boyu, ran into avalanches. He was turned back by an earthquake. He suffered frostbite and lost both feet.

Years later, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and doctors amputated both of his legs above the knee.

But Xia never gave up.

On Monday morning, surrounded by ice, snow and rock, Xia reached the top of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, as a double amputee.

“Everything is possible,” said Ang Tshering Sherpa, who recently stepped down as president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. “I have found that disabled climbers work hard and they are very committed. It’s a great example to the world about their success.”

Xia isn’t a spring chicken either. He is in his late 60s, though recent photos show him looking trim and fit.

He received a climbing permit two months ago after Nepal’s Supreme Court issued an interim order that allowed double amputee climbers to try for Everest’s summit. Last year Nepal had tried to limit double amputees from climbing the mountain.

He was at least the third double amputee to make it to the top, according to climbing records.

Xia, who comes from Sichuan, lost both his feet to frostbite while trying to reach the summit in 1975, when he and his team were caught in a huge storm.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 1996, and doctors removed most of his legs. He was then fitted with prosthetic limbs.

Mark Inglis, a double amputee from New Zealand, set a record on Mount Everest, becoming the first double amputee to reach the summit in 2006, according to the Himalayan Database.

Santiago Quintero Sylva, a double amputee from Ecuador, got to the top in 2013, the database says. Jeff Glasbrenner, a single amputee American, reached the peak of Everest in 2016.

The Everest route opened May 13 this year after an eight-member team of Sherpas repaired the ropes.

Nepal’s tourism department says that 346 mountaineers have taken permits for climbing Mount Everest this year from the Nepal side. It’s also possible to scale the mountain from China.

The weather was clear Monday morning, when Xia made it to the summit, with a team of Sherpas helping him.

By late afternoon, the wind picked up and it began to snow. Nepalese officials said more than 100 climbers were getting ready for the summit and were to head toward it around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Monday night.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

02:00
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

"Activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," says the USGS.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Police now say the cordon has been lifted.

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads for such jobs - including in farming and dairy.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 