Avalanche kills seven army troops in Kazakhstan

A Kazakhstan emergency official says seven army soldiers have died in an avalanche in the ex-Soviet republic's southern mountains.

Kazakhstan Emergencies Committee spokesman Ruslan Imankulov told Russian news agencies that rescuers saved 16 other soldiers who had been trapped by the avalanche.

The committee said the soldiers were taking part Friday, local time, in military maneuvers in the area, which is 500 kilometres west of Almaty, Kazakhstan's principal city.

The government in the Central Asian nation has ordered an investigation into the deaths.

The incident follows the death of four people who were killed during an avalanche at a France ski resort on Tuesday.