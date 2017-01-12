Avalanche causes traffic chaos in the US

Unexpected winter weather has hit Western states, as emergency crews gear up for more snow and flooding.

An avalanche blocked Interstate 70 on Vail Pass in Empire, Colorado, trapping three commercial trucks and sweeping down a tangle of trees and rocks in its path. No one was injured when the avalanche dumped up to 15 feet of snow onto the interstate overnight.

Crews worked through the night into the morning in Reno and Sparks, Nevada, to clear tree branches and other debris that cluttered roads and closed several bridges after significant flooding over the weekend.

The flooding near the Truckee River sent more than a foot of water into the Sparks industrial area where 25,000 people work.

The storms have added 33 billion gallons of water to Lake Tahoe since January 1.

A major snowstorm spread through Portland, Oregon, and southwest Washington, toppling trees, closing schools, cutting power to thousands. Parts of Portland got more than a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain.

The Russian River in California rose again under pounding rain, placing some 3,000 Sonoma County residents under an evacuation advisory. Officials red-tagged seven homes, ordering residents out, when a rain-soaked embankment came crashing down.

Residents trapped in flooded homes are being rescued in Northern California south of San Jose.