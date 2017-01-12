 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Avalanche causes traffic chaos in the US

share

Source:

Associated Press

Unexpected winter weather has hit Western states, as emergency crews gear up for more snow and flooding.

Around 15 feet of snow has stopped traffic in Colorado while flooding causes evacuations in Nevada.
Source: Associated Press

An avalanche blocked Interstate 70 on Vail Pass in Empire, Colorado, trapping three commercial trucks and sweeping down a tangle of trees and rocks in its path. No one was injured when the avalanche dumped up to 15 feet of snow onto the interstate overnight.

Crews worked through the night into the morning in Reno and Sparks, Nevada, to clear tree branches and other debris that cluttered roads and closed several bridges after significant flooding over the weekend.

The flooding near the Truckee River sent more than a foot of water into the Sparks industrial area where 25,000 people work.

The storms have added 33 billion gallons of water to Lake Tahoe since January 1.

A major snowstorm spread through Portland, Oregon, and southwest Washington, toppling trees, closing schools, cutting power to thousands. Parts of Portland got more than a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain.

The Russian River in California rose again under pounding rain, placing some 3,000 Sonoma County residents under an evacuation advisory. Officials red-tagged seven homes, ordering residents out, when a rain-soaked embankment came crashing down.

Residents trapped in flooded homes are being rescued in Northern California south of San Jose.

The Hollister area is knee-high and rushed into more than two dozen home in storm-soaked San Benito County after a creek overflowed.

Related

North America

00:28
Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures have brought large parts of Greece to a standstill and left the Acropolis under a blanket of snow.

Video: Epic drone footage captures Greece's snow-covered Acropolis as you've never seen it before
01:00
Freezing temperatures and snow hit southern and central Italy on overnight.

Video: Aerial footage shows snow-dusted quake-destroyed Italian town of Norcia as work continues on basilica
00:35
In southern Italy 50 trucks remained stuck in snow for three nights as high winds and heavy snow close roads, delay flights and ferries.

Hungry, freezing truck drivers trapped by Europe's deadly winter snow

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


00:19
2
A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting the man and then driving off.

Man killed by alleged drunk driver while sitting on bench in Kaitaia

00:25
3
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

Watch: Aussie family with young child booted off Jetstar flight, but was it the right decision?

00:25
4
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


5
Trent Boult bowling. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 3, 1st test match. Saturday 19 November 2016. Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live updates: Black Caps strike early against Bangladesh, through Tim Southee

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

00:23
The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.

00:11
The PM says he'll "just have to wait and see" when he gets to meet the soon to be US President.

'Low on his priorities' – Bill English not holding out hope for meeting with Trump

The PM says he'll "have to wait and see" when he gets to meet Trump.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ