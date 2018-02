Autopsy reveals Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety drugs in system

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

Source: 1 NEWS

The autopsy was released today in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It showed signs of benzodiazepines in Paddock's system but said because the substances were found in his urine and not his blood, Paddock wasn't under the influence of the medication.

The report said he was overweight but otherwise healthy.