Autopsy reveals Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety drugs in system

Associated Press

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

New speculation has arisen Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had planned to escape the scene of the attack after his car was found with ammunition and explosives.

The autopsy was released today in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It showed signs of benzodiazepines in Paddock's system but said because the substances were found in his urine and not his blood, Paddock wasn't under the influence of the medication.

The report said he was overweight but otherwise healthy.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others when he unleashed a hail of bullets onto a musical venue below from his high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on October 1.

There is now a much clearer picture of the fire power and huge arsenal of weapons assembled by Stephen Paddock.
