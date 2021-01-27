Autopsy will determine whether teen driving accused will face charges over unborn child's death

Autopsy results of the young couple killed on Australia Day will help police decide if the teenager charged with their murders faces further charges relating to the death of their unborn child.



The autopsies of Kate Leadbetter, 31, and her partner Matthew Field, 37, who were killed when they were hit by an allegedly stolen car in the Brisbane suburb of Alexandra Hills, took place yesterday.



"We will await analysis of the autopsies but also legal advice in considering any further charges that might be applicable in this case," Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd told reporters.



While he could not go into detail about the 17-year-old alleged offender's history with the case before the court, Mr Codd said some of the reporting had been incorrect.



"There is some reporting about the offender being on bail for a large number of serious criminal offences analogous to the incident that we saw on Tuesday. That is not correct," he said.



Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is open to tightening bail laws if necessary.



Matthew Philip Field and partner Katherine Jane Leadbetter. Source: Facebook

"If there's anything more that we can do to strengthen our laws we absolutely will, but at the middle of last year, we actually tightened the laws significantly. We said that there is a presumption against bail," she told Nine's Today program.



"So I want to know very clearly why the courts released this young man as well. We don't have answers here that I want, and the community wants, and the families want."



Ms Palaszczuk said the government had committed to more than 2000 extra police over the next four years and invested more than $500 million in youth justice.



She said the community and governments needed to step up and deal with youth justice but she was careful when asked if magistrates needed to do the same.



Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said Queensland's breach of bail laws were broken.



"We've long advocated for a bit of common sense in the Youth Justice Act, we've long advocated that breach of bail should again be an offence," he said.



"We will hold the government to account. I do not want to wait four years because there will be more people whose lives are ripped apart."



Police allege the 17-year-old male ran a red light and deliberately collided with a truck at an intersection before the 4WD rolled and ploughed into the couple who were crossing the road.



Outside court on Wednesday, the teen's lawyer Patrick Horgan said it had been a "very traumatic experience for everyone involved" and declined to comment further.

