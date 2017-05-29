 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Autistic teen allegedly attacked on bus, left shaken after targeted a second time by same group of thugs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An autistic teen who was left with a concussion after being bashed on a public bus has been targeted again by the same group of thugs.

CCTV footage shows the gang walking past Jayden D’Abaco’s Melbourne home seven weeks after they bashed him on a public bus.
Source: 7 News

On Friday security cameras outside 17-year-old Jayden D'Abaco's home in western Melbourne captured a group of young people walking past.

Jayden can be seen walking outside to get his dog who was barking when he noticed the group and recognised them as the gang who bashed him on a bus seven weeks ago, 7 News reports.

He said the same group threatened him on a bus a second time last weekend.

"And then I received a message,' Mum they're on the bus again' and my fear that night was 'we're not going to see our son again," Jayden's mother Tess D'Abaco said.

The family's car was then damaged outside their home, but they can't be sure it was by the same group of people who are threatening their son.

"As you can see they've trashed it; jumped on it; stomped on it; obviously keyed it or screw-drivered the whole car," Jayden's father Frank D'Abaco told 7 News.

They say they are now considering moving because they no longer feel safe in their own home. 

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

00:07
2
The enclosure is supposed to be impossible to escape.

Watch: 'This is not supposed to happen' - Orangutan mum escapes zoo enclosure to try and rescue her son


00:24
3
The Kiwi driver miraculously walked away unscathed from the crash in Indianapolis this morning.

Video: Terrifying in-car footage shows Scott Dixon's view in massive 350km/h IndyCar crash

00:32
4
Stefanovic launches tirade over the coverage of Schapelle Corby’s return to Australia.

Watch: 'We were all made to look like idiots' - Today host rants over Schapelle Corby media circus

00:29
5
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:26
The woman felt stranded inside the Northcote business on Sunday when a 17-year-old allegedly entered and demanded cash.

Video: 'I can't fight back' – pregnant woman feared man would 'hurt my baby' during alleged Auckland robbery

The woman, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was confronted by a man allegedly demanding cash.


02:05
Figures obtained by 1 NEWS show police are charging more people than ever over the drug.

'We've been able to target the dealers' - Huge jump in charges laid over synthetic cannabis

There were 188 charged in 2015, and 214 in 2016.

00:20
NZ took the lead in the final against Canada with a stunning solo try.

As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

NZ extended their World Series lead in what was a torrid final in Langford.

00:16
The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

Dean Barker 'looking forward to when Ben brings some beers round' after Ainslie's America's Cup collision

The Team Japan skipper is still clearly a Kiwi at heart.

01:01
The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.

'You're living a hell, every minute of every day - and we need to start saying this is a modern illness’ - Sir John Kirwan

The campaigner for better mental health awareness says people need to get help early and realise this is a health issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ