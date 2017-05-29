Autistic teen allegedly attacked on bus, left shaken after targeted a second time by same group of thugs

An autistic teen who was left with a concussion after being bashed on a public bus has been targeted again by the same group of thugs.

On Friday security cameras outside 17-year-old Jayden D'Abaco's home in western Melbourne captured a group of young people walking past.

Jayden can be seen walking outside to get his dog who was barking when he noticed the group and recognised them as the gang who bashed him on a bus seven weeks ago, 7 News reports.

He said the same group threatened him on a bus a second time last weekend.

"And then I received a message,' Mum they're on the bus again' and my fear that night was 'we're not going to see our son again," Jayden's mother Tess D'Abaco said.

The family's car was then damaged outside their home, but they can't be sure it was by the same group of people who are threatening their son.

"As you can see they've trashed it; jumped on it; stomped on it; obviously keyed it or screw-drivered the whole car," Jayden's father Frank D'Abaco told 7 News.