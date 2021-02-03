Authorities warn people to be on the lookout for snakes and spiders when returning to flood-hit NSW homes

Those forced to evacuate their homes due to recent flooding in New South Wales may return to some unwelcome guests – snakes and spiders.

A file image of a king brown snake. Source: Getty

The NSW State Emergency Service warned homeowners to be on the lookout for the intruders, which may have taken up residence in evacuated homes to escape floodwaters.

The agency also warned people to be aware of any structural damage, sewage and damage to electrical outlets.

Sydney snake catcher Harley Jones told Australia’s Nine News it’s "difficult to predict" just how bad infestations of animals seeking shelter in homes could be.

"Obviously, nobody wants a brown snake in their home — it's about the worst possible thing you can find when you get back after a flood," Jones says.

He says if a snake is discovered, the best thing to do is call a snake catcher and steer clear of it.

"The only dangerous snake is a snake somebody's interfered with.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says it's a "miracle" no lives have been lost as record-breaking floods push communities still recovering from Black Summer bushfires, drought and Covid-19 to breaking point.

Homes have been swept away, livelihoods ruined and thousands evacuated amid torrential rain that has thrashed the region for days.

Some 20 evacuation orders are in place from the Mid-North Coast to the Illawarra and western and northwestern Sydney, with the SES warning the deluge will continue and more evacuations are likely.

Berejiklian says the weeks and months ahead for many across the state will be extremely difficult.

"All of us are thinking of you," she said today.

"Some communities who were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and deep drought prior to that.

"I don't know anytime in our state's history when we've had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession."

Rob Costigan, from Pappinbarra near Wauchope, said losing his home after surviving fire and drought was a "kick in the guts".

"We battled through the fires in 2019 to save the place just to have it washed away," he told ABC TV. "It is heart wrenching."