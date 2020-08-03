TODAY |

Authorities searching for Covid-19 infected passengers who disembarked cruise ship docked in Norway

Source:  1 NEWS

More than 40 people, including passengers and crew, who were on board a luxury cruise ship in Norway have been infected with Covid-19.

The Hurtigruten's vessel MS Roald Amundsen, docked in Tromso, Norway. Source: Associated Press

And, according to Reuters, authorities are still trying to track down passengers who disembarked from two recent Artic voyages.

On board the MS Roald Amundsen, four crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus were taken to hospital when the ship arrived at the port of Tromso, Norway.

Meanwhile another 32 of its 158 staff were also confirmed to have the illness.

Reuters said while the crew was quarantined on the ship, its 178 passengers were allowed to disembark before anyone had been diagnosed, triggering a complex operation to locate them in order to contain any potential spread.

It's expected more cases will emerge.

Passengers have been asked to self isolate.

World
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau courts more controversy, only player not to take a knee before Super League match
2
Jacinda Ardern says trans-Tasman travel bubble 'a long way off' as Covid-19 takes off across the ditch
3
Parents desperate to get their toddler home to NZ from India amid Covid-19 border closures
4
Two women test positive for Covid-19 in Australia after arriving from Auckland
5
Legal action begins as illegal kiwifruit plantings in China soar
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:13

Melbourne residents spend first night under curfew in effort to curb Victoria's Covid-19 numbers

Tainted alcohol kills 69 people, dozens arrested in northern India

Vote to re-nominate Trump set to be conducted in private, Republican spokeswoman says

Trump insisting on classrooms reopening but his son's private school remains closed