Authorities searching for Covid-19 infected passengers who disembarked cruise ship docked in Norway

More than 40 people, including passengers and crew, who were on board a luxury cruise ship in Norway have been infected with Covid-19.

The Hurtigruten's vessel MS Roald Amundsen, docked in Tromso, Norway. Source: Associated Press

And, according to Reuters, authorities are still trying to track down passengers who disembarked from two recent Artic voyages.

On board the MS Roald Amundsen, four crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus were taken to hospital when the ship arrived at the port of Tromso, Norway.

Meanwhile another 32 of its 158 staff were also confirmed to have the illness.

Reuters said while the crew was quarantined on the ship, its 178 passengers were allowed to disembark before anyone had been diagnosed, triggering a complex operation to locate them in order to contain any potential spread.

It's expected more cases will emerge.