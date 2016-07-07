 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Authorities say 25 killed in airstrike at Yemen farm

share

Source:


Yemeni medical officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels has killed 25 men who had been working on a qat farm.

Marib, Yemen - September 10, 2006: Unidentified Yemeni military on duty at the security checkpoint on September 10, 2006, Marib, Yemen.

Yemen military (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The director of the medical authority in the rebel-dominated Saada province, Abdullaiz al-Azi, says Sunday that the men, who officials believe were civilians, were killed when a house was targeted in the village of Baqqa on Saturday.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014 when the rebels swept into the capital of Sanaa and overthrew the internationally recognised government.

The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition opposes them, but the Iran-backed rebels still control the capital and much of the north.

Peace efforts have repeatedly failed.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Bethe Correia teased the former bantamweight champion at UFC Singapore - but she probably doesn't remember that.

Watch: Taunting UFC fighter embarrassingly KO'd by trademark Holly Holm kick

00:31
2
The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"

Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

01:46
3
Their bodies were found on board their destroyer off the coast of Japan.

Seven missing US sailors found dead after ships collide

00:28
4
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:29
5
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

America's Cup Recap: Team NZ go two-for-two in opening races of Cup Match with Oracle - but things are just warming up

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:02
The new route is made up of twin tunnels which connect two motorways to the west and south of the city.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

00:29
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ