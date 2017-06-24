 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Authorities promise to not prosecute unlawful sub-letters from Grenfell Tower, in bid to gather valuable info

share

Source:

Associated Press

British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire.

Thousands of London apartment dwellers were told the fire risk in their tower block is too high.
Source: BBC

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid's announcement says the prosecution guidance applies to anyone who comes forward with information about people in Grenfell Tower on June 14, when a fast-moving fire killed at least 80 people.

Authorities are still trying to determine who was in the structure on the night of the blaze. With anecdotal evidence suggesting some apartments were illegally sublet, authorities fear people might be afraid to come forward to offer valuable information that could identify the missing.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright said that he hopes the statement offers "much needed clarity to residents and the local community, and encourages anyone with information to come forward."

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:09
2
Before Trump became president, he would frequent WWE matches and occasionally join in.

Watch: Donald Trump's most bizarre tweet yet? US President releases video of him body-slamming man with CNN logo on his head

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:17
4
With the series locked at 1-1 next week’s Eden Park clash promises to be a big one.

'When you lose the cracks get exposed' - Steve Hansen says chink in All Blacks' armour revealed by persistent Lions

5
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cleared to play series decider in Auckland

00:55
Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed with himself.

Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


Fire engine

One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.


00:38
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

00:26
The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ