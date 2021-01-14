TODAY |

Authorities: Man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt at US Capitol riot arrested

Source:  Associated Press

A man who was photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the US Capitol riot last week was arrested today in Virginia, authorities said.

Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Virginia, was arrested on federal charges related to the riot at the US Capitol. Source: 1 NEWS

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. He was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

A law enforcement official said Packer is the man who is seen in a photo inside the Capitol wearing a sweatshirt with the name of the Nazi concentration camp where about 1.1 million people were killed during World War II. The sweatshirt also contained the phrase, “Work brings freedom,” a translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” the German phrase that appeared on the camp’s entrance. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorised to release details of the case.

The photo of the man in the sweatshirt caused an uproar on social media.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen said a second Virginia man, Douglas Allen Sweet, of Grimstead, was also arrested today for his alleged participation in the riot. An arrest warrant for Sweet did not immediately appear in federal records.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building last week following a rally the president held. Trump insists he won November’s presidential election against now-President-elect Joe Biden.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. Lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters took control of the Capitol, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalising Biden’s victory.

