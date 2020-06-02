Authorities crack down on 'excessive force' from police officers in George Floyd protests

Two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, Atlanta's mayor says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile in Florida, an officer has been suspended after video showed he pushed a kneeling black woman to the ground during protests, escalating a clash where bottles were thrown and tear gas was fired.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news conference yesterday she and police Chief Erika Shields made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of an incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news.

"Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms told reporters. Shields called the footage "really shocking to watch."

Police identified the fired officers as Investigator Ivory Streeter, who was hired in December 2003, and Investigator Mark Gardner, who was hired in August 1997.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in an emailed statement today that his office is in communication with Shields and is "moving rapidly to reach an appropriate charging decision."

The driver of the car was Messiah Young and his passenger was Taniyah Pilgrim, according to police.

The mayor said the young man attended Morehouse College and the young woman was a student at Spelman College. Both schools are historically black colleges near downtown Atlanta.

Bottoms said the woman was released without charges. She said the man was released, too, and she's ordering charges against him dropped.

A police report says Young was charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.

A still from the police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows an officer pointing his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta. Source: Associated Press

Dramatic video from seven officers' body cameras released by police yesterday shows officers taking another young man into custody, along a line of cars stopped downtown.

The man pleads with police to let him go, saying he didn't do anything.

Young, his own car stopped in the street, appears to shoot video with his phone as an officer approaches and pulls his door open.

Young pulls it shut and says repeatedly, "I'm not dying today." He tells officers that the other man is with them and urges them to release him and let him get in the car.

The car advances and gets stuck in traffic as officers run up to both sides, shouting orders. An officer uses a stun gun on Pilgrim as she's trying to get out, and officers pull her from the car.

Another officer yells at Young to put the car in park and open the window. An officer repeatedly hits the driver's side window with a baton, and another officer finally manages to break it.

As the glass shatters, an officer uses a stun gun on Young and officers pull him from the car as officers shout, "Get your hand out of your pockets," and, "He got a gun. He got a gun. He got a gun." Once he's out and on the ground, officers zip tie his hands behind his back and lead him away.

Police reports do not list a gun as having been recovered.

Read More: George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy

Throughout the incident, Pilgrim and Young can be heard screaming and asking officers what is going on.

In incident reports, Streeter wrote that he used his "electronic conductive weapon" on the driver and Gardner wrote that he deployed his Taser "to bring the female passenger under control."

The mayor and chief said they carefully reviewed body-camera footage to be certain about what happened.

"I really wanted to believe that the body-worn camera footage would provide some larger view that could better rationalize why we got to this space," Shields said.

"And having spent most of the afternoon with the mayor, reviewing the footage exhaustively, I knew that I had only one option, and that is to terminate the employees."

The mayor said she had spoken with leaders at Spelman and Morehouse, and with representatives for the students, but hadn't reached them directly.

The chief offered an apology and said she knows the officers' behavior was unacceptable and caused further fear.

"Sometimes the best thing, the only thing you can do as a police chief is come in and clean up the mess that's before you," Shields said.

"When wrong is wrong, we have to, as law enforcement, start dealing with it in the same manner that we would deal with it with non-law enforcement.

"For some reason, we've fallen into a gray area where there's a separate set of rules for law enforcement, and if we want to get out of this space that we're in now we have to change how we manage internally."

Your playlist will load after this ad

FLORIDA OFFICER SUSPENDED AFTER PUSHING KNEELING PROTESTOR

Fort Lauderdale police suspended an officer after video showed he pushed a kneeling black woman to the ground during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, escalating a clash where bottles where bottles were thrown and tear gas was fired.

The officer's colleagues quickly pushed him away from the woman and down the street yesterday.

Police and city officials said it happened as a peaceful demonstration attended by about 1000 people was dispersing, and smaller groups broke some store windows and sprayed graffiti.

Police Chief Rick Maglione said today that Officer Steven Pohorence pushed the woman as he and other officers moved in to rescue one colleague who had become surrounded and another from a patrol car that people began jumping on.

Maglione said Poherence's actions will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted.

Maglione said he understands why some believe the shove provoked the crowd to throw bottles, but he said there were people in the crowd with bricks, bottles, fireworks and other weapons who were hoping to start a fight with officers.

"I don't think [Poherence's] action created what occurred ... we were in the process of an officer rescue that turned into another officer rescue," the chief said. But he said Poherence's actions "could have added to what was going on," and he commended the officer who pushed Poherence away from the woman.

"She did what you are supposed to do: When you see either adrenaline or emotion or some kind of interaction going south ... that is our job to do, is intervene," he said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he felt Poherence's actions were "offensive," and he's happy the department has suspended him.

"I thought that was something that should have never happened," the mayor said.

Demonstrator Samantha Sweeting Davis said she didn't see the shove, but heard yelling, then saw about six police cars arrive with their sirens on. Then she saw water bottles being thrown at the officers, heard an explosion, and felt tear gas burn her eyes and throat.

Read More: 'A great guy' - George Floyd's friend joins Auckland Black Lives Matter protest

"The job of the police is first and foremost to protect and serve, yet there is a culture of mistrust and doubt. In a protest designed to speak to that, to see a cop do the opposite is almost too on the nose. It is so upsetting," the 29-year-old high school counselor from Fort Lauderdale said.

"Suspension is a great first step, but honestly I want to see the officer de-badged. If this is your impulse when you are in a situation that frustrates you, to push a woman on her knees, then you are in the wrong profession."