Author Witi Ihimaera among four Kiwis awarded France’s highest military and civil order of merit

France bestowed the Order of Arts and Letters to Ihimaera ahead of Bastille Day celebrations.
02:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Nearly 10,000 left without power in central North Island as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, heavy rain and snow

2
Christopher Tobin

Thousands raised for bus crash victim's family as his two youngest fight injuries

00:35
3
Roger John Hussey smiles at the camera as he prepares to take off from Kata Beach, south of Bangkok.

Aussie man filmed moments before fatal parasailing accident on Thailand beach

02:24
4
Kiwi ingenuity is being credited once again for a business breakthrough with global potential.

Auckland firm's breakthrough to keep leftover concrete out of landfills


04:25
5
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
