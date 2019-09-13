TODAY |

Author JK Rowling makes huge gift for multiple sclerosis research

Associated Press
More From
World

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made a substantial donation for research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis at a centre named after her late mother.

The 15.3 million-pound ($29.5 million) donation announced Thursday will be used for new facilities at a research centre based at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The author's mother suffered from the disease and died at the age of 45.

The new gift follows a major donation Rowling made in 2010 that started the Anne Rowling clinic at the university.

Rowling said she is encouraged by advances being made and proud that the clinic is not only doing important research but has also provided "practical, on the ground support and care for people with MS."

The Harry Potter books have been a global sensation.

JK Rowling. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Health expert gives tips on how to shed those winter pounds for summer
2
Second suspected dog abduction attempt in Waikato within three months caught on security camera
3
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
4
Auckland's foul-mouthed food blogger attracts huge social media following
5
The Front Row: The 'BS call' thrown at the All Blacks and RWC pool predictions
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:03

Following America's lead on vape bans could be a 'massive tragedy' for Kiwis trying to quit smoking, industry argues
03:28

Tonga mourns 'Akilisi Pohiva, PM who once sacrificed his freedom in fight for democracy
02:11

Bahamas lists 2500 people missing after Hurricane Dorian

Jailed Australian vlogger couple 'naive' to fly drone in Iran - academic