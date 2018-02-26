 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Author of explosive Trump biography walks out of Aussie interview when questioned on President's alleged affairs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The author of the controversial biography of US President Donald Trump Fire and Fury, has walked out of an Australian breakfast TV interview after the line of questioning touched on Trump's alleged affairs.

Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff claimed technical difficulties when questions turned tough on Australia's Today show.
Source: 9 NEWS

Author Michael Wolff was beaming in from London to the Channel Nine's Today show this morning when host Ben Fordham asked about the President's possible infidelities.

"You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure," the host grilled Mr Wolff.

Suddenly Mr Wolff had technical issues, claiming he couldn't hear Mr Fordham despite having no issues before this.

"Hold on, I can't hear you," he said adjusting his earpiece.

"Last week, you back-flipped and said, 'I don't know if the President is having an affair.' Do you owe the President and the First Lady an apology, Mr Wolff?" Mr Fordham then asked.

"I can't hear you. Hello?" Mr Wolff answered looking frustrated.

"Just last month you said you were absolutely sure that the President was having an affair, and now you say he is not," the Today host pressed, with Mr Wolff responding: "I'm not getting anything."

The interview then ended abruptly with Mr Wolff walking off the set in London.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura


2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

3
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

4
An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent

Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

5

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 