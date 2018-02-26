Author of explosive Trump biography walks out of Aussie interview when questioned on President's alleged affairs

The author of the controversial biography of US President Donald Trump Fire and Fury, has walked out of an Australian breakfast TV interview after the line of questioning touched on Trump's alleged affairs.

Author Michael Wolff was beaming in from London to the Channel Nine's Today show this morning when host Ben Fordham asked about the President's possible infidelities.

"You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while President, behind the back of the First Lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure," the host grilled Mr Wolff.

Suddenly Mr Wolff had technical issues, claiming he couldn't hear Mr Fordham despite having no issues before this.

"Hold on, I can't hear you," he said adjusting his earpiece.

"Last week, you back-flipped and said, 'I don't know if the President is having an affair.' Do you owe the President and the First Lady an apology, Mr Wolff?" Mr Fordham then asked.

"I can't hear you. Hello?" Mr Wolff answered looking frustrated.

"Just last month you said you were absolutely sure that the President was having an affair, and now you say he is not," the Today host pressed, with Mr Wolff responding: "I'm not getting anything."