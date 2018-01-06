 

Author of controversial book on Donald Trump says people at White House describe him as being 'like a child'

The author of an explosive new book about President Donald Trump's first year in office says the president's calls to halt publication are helping him sell more copies.

The book called Fire and Fury went on sale today.
Michael Wolff said on NBC's "Today Show": "Where do I send a box of chocolates?"

Mr Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays Trump as an undisciplined man-child who didn't want to win the White House. Mr Trump said on Twitter that it is full of "lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."

Mr Wolff said today he hadn't spoken to Trump since the inauguration. He said he was "comfortable" with all the reporting in the book.

Mr Trump's attorney has demanded a halt to publication of the book or excerpts. The publisher instead moved up the release date to today.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is criticizing former White House adviser Steve Bannon, saying "we've seen a side that is frankly very, very disappointing."

Ms Sanders spoke on "Fox and Friends" today amid the fallout from the book that extensively quotes Bannon making disparaging comments about Mr Trump's family.

Mr Trump said earlier this week that Bannon had "lost his mind." The acrimony suggests a permanent split between the president and the strategist who helped him win the White House.

Sanders said that Bannon met on "multiple occasions" with Wolff.

She said that Bannon "spent a lot more time with reporters than he ever did with the president."

