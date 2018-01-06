 

Author of controversial book on Donald Trump says people at White House describe him as being 'like a child'

Source:

US ABC

The book called Fire and Fury went on sale today.
00:28
1
The Black Caps' skipper notched his 10th ODI ton at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps claim first ODI after rain brings Pakistan's misery to an end

00:29
2
Strong winds and high tide sent waves crashing onto the road towards Eastbourne today.

The storm by numbers: Which areas got the most rain and the strongest winds

3

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
5
Two planes collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Raw video: Passengers scream in terror as two planes collide at Canadian airport

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
