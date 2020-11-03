TODAY |

Austrian police say several injured after gunfire in Vienna

Source:  Associated Press

Austrian police say that several people were injured and officers were out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna.

Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Source: Associated Press

Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.

Police said the operation in the center of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.

“There are several injured persons,” police tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”

Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

 

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Religion
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hidden camera installed by concerned granddaughter captures mistreatment at rest home
2
Isolation hotel vouchers now required to enter NZ, with pre-Christmas period completely booked
3
Ardern addresses concerns that new Covid-19 community case isn't yet in managed isolation
4
New Zealand has first openly gay deputy PM, first woman as Foreign Affairs Minister
5
Morning Briefing Nov 3: Ardern reveals 'Covid-focused Cabinet' as virus re-emerges in community
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Johnny Depp loses 'wife beater' libel case against NZ journalist working for The Sun in the UK

Pope Francis' civil union comments taken out of context - Vatican

'We saw a miracle' - Two children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues
00:29

Thai King and Queen take to streets to meet citizens amid demands to reform monarchy