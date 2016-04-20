TODAY |

Australia's world-leading push to get Google, Facebook to pay for news edges closer

Source:  AAP

Australia's world-leading push to force tech giants Google and Facebook to pay for news will edge closer when a parliamentary report into draft laws is released.

Facebook app on smartphone (File picture). Source: istock.com

The Senate committee scrutinising the government's media bargaining code bill will detail its findings today.

The bill is listed to be debated in the upper house next week with the coalition keen to forge ahead with the plan despite pressure from tech giants.

Labor is supportive in principle but reserving its final position until the report is released.

During the inquiry, Google made the extraordinary threat to pull out of Australia if the laws were passed.

The Morrison government refused to scrap the laws and raised the prospect of Microsoft's Bing search engine filling a gaping market hole.

But relations between the government and Google appear to have thawed slightly after the search giant's global boss met with the prime minister and treasurer.

After the virtual meeting with Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg, Google launched its "news showcase" product that allows users to read content that is often behind paywalls.

The AU$1.3 billion (NZD$1.39 billion) initiative pays publishers for their editorial judgment to curate news for Google services.

