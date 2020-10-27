Australia's remarkable Covid-free run continues, with 81,000 vaccinations already

Australia's remarkable streak without local transmission of coronavirus has extended as more people receive vaccinations against the deadly disease.

Independent monitors had paused enrolment in the study two weeks ago because of a possible safety issue. Source: istock.com

NSW notched up a half-century of days without a local case yesterday, while Victoria extended its run to 10 days, which is also the national mark.

While there were nine new cases in hotel quarantine, Australia continues to outperform most of the world.

Australia's top public servant will face the Senate's coronavirus response committee on Tuesday.

Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens is expected to face questions about his efforts to better coordinate restrictions between states.

Gaetjens is working with his state and territory counterparts on analysing changing risk profiles as vaccinations boost Australia efforts to remain on top of coronavirus.

The largest immunisation programme in the nation's history has fuelled hopes state border closures and snap lockdowns could be relegated to history.

As of Sunday, more than 81,000 Australians had been vaccinated, but the number is below the federal government's target.

Complicated logistics have hampered the initial speed of the rollout, which has started with frontline workers and aged care residents.

General practitioners will be part of the rollout from March 22, when older and vulnerable Australians will be able to get the virus jab from their local doctor.

The staggered rollout is expected to eventually include more than 4000 clinics.

The vaccines are free and voluntary for Australians, with GPs to get $55 (NZD$59) if patients get their two doses from the same clinic.

The government is also taking steps to ensure communications are targeted to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who have an increased risk of serious cases.

Coronavirus vaccines will start arriving on the Torres Strait islands within the next few days before Cape York joins the rollout soon after.

The islands closest to Papua New Guinea will receive the first vaccinations given the risk the disease could spread from Australia's close neighbour.

Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Service executive director Tony Brown will be one of the first to receive the jab as an example to communities.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective and is an important step to take to reduce the serious effects of Covid-19 in people who become infected with the virus," he said.