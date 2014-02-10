Australia's most notorious drug trafficker set to return home

On Saturday Australia's most notorious drug trafficker will finish her sentence in Bali and be deported back to Australia.

It will be the first time Schapelle Corby has been home since she was arrested for importing 4.1kg of marijuana into Indonesia more than 12 years ago.

The 39-year-old's case became a national obsession, and her and her family maintain her innocence.

THE TIMELINE:

October 8, 2004

Corby, then 27, is arrested at Denpasar Airport in Bali. Customs find the drugs in her bodyboard bag.

Early 2005

Corby goes on trial and professes her innocence, saying she had no idea how the marijuana ended up in her bag.

The defence argues they were planted at the airport. In April Corby collapses in the courtroom, with her sister blaming the media scrutiny.

May 27, 2005

Corby is found guilty of importing a narcotic and is sentenced to 20 years in prison, prompting an outpouring of emotion in the courtroom.

The verdict and dramatic scenes that followed were broadcast live on Australian television, and many Australians were horrified.

She is sent to the notorious Kerobokan prison.

2005 - 2012

The former beauty school student goes through various appeals and pleas for clemency, and in 2012 has her sentence reduced.

In 2008 her father dies in Brisbane and allegations he was involved in the marijuana trade are aired.

2014

Corby is granted parole and is released from prison, but must stay in Indonesia until 2017.

THE FINAL DAYS

Corby has been spending her final days effectively in hiding in her home in Kuta.

She is said to be fearful of the media outside, watching for her every move. Her sister Mercedes is with her and has lashed out at the media for being intrusive.

The media has also been blamed for her refusing to make a required monthly trip to report for parole.

WHAT NOW?

On Saturday Corby will be deported and flown back to Australia.

She is expected to land to a media circus in Brisbane on Sunday.

There are plenty of questions over how she will settle back into life in Australia, and fears for how her time in prison has affected her mental health.

There has also been speculation over a media deal, however, under Australian law she is not allowed to profit from criminal activity.

WHAT'S CHANGED?

A lot can happen in nearly 13 years.

Since Corby was last in Australia: