 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Australia's most notorious drug trafficker set to return home

share

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

On Saturday Australia's most notorious drug trafficker will finish her sentence in Bali and be deported back to Australia.

Australia's infamous drug smuggler is finally set to return home, 13 years after being arrested in Bali.
Source: Nine

It will be the first time Schapelle Corby has been home since she was arrested for importing 4.1kg of marijuana into Indonesia more than 12 years ago.

The 36-year-old could be free from prison in Bali as early as this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 39-year-old's case became a national obsession, and her and her family maintain her innocence.

THE TIMELINE:

October 8, 2004

Corby, then 27, is arrested at Denpasar Airport in Bali. Customs find the drugs in her bodyboard bag.

Early 2005

Corby goes on trial and professes her innocence, saying she had no idea how the marijuana ended up in her bag.

The defence argues they were planted at the airport. In April Corby collapses in the courtroom, with her sister blaming the media scrutiny.

May 27, 2005  

Corby is found guilty of importing a narcotic and is sentenced to 20 years in prison, prompting an outpouring of emotion in the courtroom.

The verdict and dramatic scenes that followed were broadcast live on Australian television, and many Australians were horrified.

She is sent to the notorious Kerobokan prison.

2005 - 2012 

The former beauty school student goes through various appeals and pleas for clemency, and in 2012 has her sentence reduced.

In 2008 her father dies in Brisbane and allegations he was involved in the marijuana trade are aired.

2014 

Corby is granted parole and is released from prison, but must stay in Indonesia until 2017.

Schapelle Corby is preparing to return to the Gold Coast in 10 weeks when her parole period is up.
Source: Nine

THE FINAL DAYS

Corby has been spending her final days effectively in hiding in her home in Kuta.

She is said to be fearful of the media outside, watching for her every move. Her sister Mercedes is with her and has lashed out at the media for being intrusive.

With just weeks until she's deported home, Channel Nine reveal how she's getting through her last stretch.
Source: 9News

The media has also been blamed for her refusing to make a required monthly trip to report for parole.

WHAT NOW?

On Saturday Corby will be deported and flown back to Australia.

She is expected to land to a media circus in Brisbane on Sunday.

There are plenty of questions over how she will settle back into life in Australia, and fears for how her time in prison has affected her mental health.

There has also been speculation over a media deal, however, under Australian law she is not allowed to profit from criminal activity.

Convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby may be spending her last weekend in prison.
Source: 1 NEWS

WHAT'S CHANGED?
A lot can happen in nearly 13 years.

Since Corby was last in Australia:

  • The country's had five leadership changes (John Howard was still in power when she made her fateful trip to Bali)
  • The era of social media has been ushered in. In 2004 Facebook was limited to Harvard students, and Twitter and Youtube didn't exist. Nor did iPhones.
  • In 2004 New South Wales was still dominating State of Origin. Since her arrest Queensland has won 10 out of the 12 years.

Related

Kimberlee Downs

Asia

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Stunned US President then tries to reclaim lost ground with crushing handshake.

Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

2
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Can you help? Police hoping photo of distinctive tattoo will help to identify dead woman found in West Auckland

02:33
3
Justice Lang said Jaden Stroobant's murder of Cun Xiu Tian caused ripples through the West Auckland community.

Watch: Judge blasts man who sexually violated and murdered defenceless West Auckland woman


00:19
4
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


01:26
5
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ