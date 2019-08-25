TODAY |

Australia's Minister for Women slams radio host for asking NSW premier if she has had an abortion

AAP
More From
World
Australia

The minister responsible for Australian women has blasted a Sydney radio host for asking the NSW premier if she would ever have an abortion.

"I don't think that it is appropriate to ask anyone, male or female, sensitive health questions like that," Marise Payne told the ABC's Insiders program today.

"It's not OK."

The upper house of the NSW Parliament is debating a bill to decriminalise abortion.

Labour frontbencher Tanya Plibersek also criticised 2GB host Ben Fordham for asking Gladys Berejiklian the question live on-air.

"I understand this is a very personal issue and appreciate that many people have deeply held views," Mr Plibersek told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"But a woman's reproductive health is her own business, including decisions about whether to discuss it publicly or not.

"The point the premier quite rightly made is that any personal decision she might make should not be imposed on others. She handled this gracefully."

The NSW premier told Fordham she would not have an abortion, but said her personal views should not influence the right of other women to choose.

Ms Berejiklian alluded to her personal beliefs being informed by her Armenian Christian faith.

Fordham repeatedly pressed her to elaborate during the 26-minute interview.

"My personal view is I'm a conservative person who would not feel comfortable in having that process but that is just me," Ms Berejiklian said.

"And Ben, you've been naughty in pushing me to say that because I don't want anyone to feel guilty about decisions they've made.

"I'm not in their shoes and I don't want anyone to feel [that] because I feel this thing that they should feel guilty because they'd do things differently."

Marise Payne.
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
5
The company has taken inspiration from the way beer is stored.
Beer-inspired milk kegs save Dunedin cafe thousands of plastic milk bottles
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Britain's Prince Andrew denies knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal behaviour
This image issued on Friday Aug. 23, 2019 by The Royal Collection shows a photograph of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, 1860. In John Jabez Edwin Mayall's portrait of 1860, the Queen stands dutifully at her seated husband's side, her head bowed. This little-known version of the photograph, hand coloured and presented in a custom frame, was taken a year before Albert's untimely death in 1861. British royal documents, including images of Victoriaâs leather-bound notebook, have been uploaded as part of thousands of documents and photos on the website www.albert.rct.uk that went online Friday to mark next weekâs 200th anniversary of Albertâs birth. (The Royal Collection Trust via AP)

Handwritten notes highlight British Queen Victoria's grief
Police and demonstrators clash during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong police and protesters clash, ending violence lull
A fire burns a field on a farm in the Nova Santa Helena municipality, in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Under increasing international pressure to contain fires sweeping parts of the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday authorized use of the military to battle the massive blazes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Brazil military begins fighting Amazon fires