TODAY |

Australia's military steps in to evacuate thousands in isolated Victoria towns amid bushfires

Source:  AAP

The effort to rescue thousands of people stuck in isolated towns in Victoria's fire-ravaged east has started.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mallacoota is a town now at the mercy of a massive out-of-control blaze in coastal Victoria. Source: 1 NEWS

The military arrived in East Gippsland yesterday and Black Hawk helicopters are helping to get evacuees off of the Mallacoota beach.

"Our focus today is we've got 4000 people in and around the beach there at Mallacoota and we're working with the (Australian Defence Force) and all the authorities, Victoria Police, SES, all the agencies are working together and our primary effort is to get those people out of Mallacoota," CFA chief officer Steve Warrington told ABC News.

Police shipped in supplies to the holiday town near the NSW border on New Years Day too.

The deadly fires have burnt through more than 766,000 hectares across Victoria.

There are 47 fires currently going statewide, but most of the fires and burnt land are in East Gippsland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man and his family fled the apocalyptic scenes approaching the town of Mallacoota, Victoria. Source: Facebook: Cubin'

Another fire straddling the NSW-Victoria border at Corryong is also threatening lives.

Yesterday it was revealed Victoria's fires had claimed a life.

Mick Roberts had not made contact with family for more than 24 hours and on Wednesday his niece Leah Parson confirmed he had been found dead at his home.

"He's not missing anymore," Ms Parsons wrote on the East Gippsland fire season 2019-2020 Facebook page.

"His body has been found in his house ... very sad day for us to srart (sic) the year but we're a bloody tight family and we will never forget our mate and my beautiful Uncle Mick."

Victoria Police said a person had been found dead in Buchan, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews lamented reports of Mr Roberts' death.

"It is of course the worst of all news, the notion that someone has lost their life," he told ABC Gippsland.

Firefighters will be helped today by moderate conditions, with temperatures in East Gippsland in the low to mid 20s expected to be paired with fairly light winds of up to 20 km/h.

As of 8.30am (10.30am NZT) today, all of the fires remained at a watch and act level.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sky turned orange in Mildura, with hot winds whipping up conditions. Source: Breakfast

The mercury is forecast to creep up in the region tomorrow, before reaching the 40s on Saturday, when the heat, hot winds and chance of some thunderstorms are expected to increase the risk of new fires.

Mr Andrews spent yesterday in East Gippsland where he said emotions were running high.

"I spoke with people today and they just said it was hurricane-like, horrifying, terrifying, the most frightening experience of their life."

"The next few days are going to be a lot of hard work and the next few months will be a very long and steady process of helping these communities to rebuild," the premier said.

So far, confirmed property losses are 24 structures at Buchan, 19 at Sarsfield, 10 at Mallacoota and up to 15 at Cudgewa.

About 24 remote communities have lost power and phone coverage.

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Were you at this movie screening? Person diagnosed with measles attended film in Rotorua
2
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
3
Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in
4
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
5
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kiwi Will Somerville would have usurped me had he stayed at NSW: Steve O'Keefe
05:51

Tourists urged to leave NSW south coast as emergency services brace for bad weekend

Drink driving suspect in Australia arrested after police find 9 people, dog crammed in small car
00:51

Global air crash deaths fall more than half in 2019 - report