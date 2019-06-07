TODAY |

Australia's largest onshore methamphetamine bust sees $1.2 billion of the drug seized

AAP
Australian authorities have made the largest onshore seizure of the drug methamphetamine, equivalent to almost 16 million drug deals.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in Melbourne found nearly 1.6 tonnes of the illegal drugs hidden in stereo speakers from Bangkok, Thailand.

There are no arrests yet and the investigation is continuing.

The drugs were found in a sea cargo consignment targeted by officers for further inspection at a container examination facility.

An X-ray revealed anomalies within the speakers and when they were taken apart, ABF officers found vacuum-sealed packages containing the drugs.

In total, 1.596 tonnes of methamphetamine and 37kg of heroin was found, with an estimated street value of A$1.197 billion ($NZ1.261 billion) and A$18.5 million NZ$19.5 million respectively.

ABF Victorian regional commander Craig Palmer said the record haul would make a significant dent on the state's drug supply.

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports," he said.

The drugs would have made it to the streets of Melbourne and beyond, if not for the force's sophisticated targeting and detection capabilities, he said.

The seizure is equal to more than 13 per cent of the total drugs seized by Australian border force officers last financial year.

AFP acting commander of organised crime Peter Bodel said the haul has stopped almost 1.6 tonnes of insidious drugs from devastating the Victorian community.

"The effect of these drugs on the community and families would have been profound. It may be your loved one, a friend or neighbour who has been spared the terrifying impact of this mammoth shipment."

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Methamphetamine hidden inside stereo speakers.
Methamphetamine hidden inside stereo speakers. Source: Australian Border Force
