Australia's Indigenous Affairs Minister sworn in wearing a traditional kangaroo skin

Newly reelected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Cabinet were sworn in today, over a week after the conservative coalition won a surprise victory.

Morrison's ministry was sworn in by the country's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in Canberra.

The cabinet includes Ken Wyatt as the Indigenous Affairs Minister, who received a standing ovation as he arrived to be sworn in, wearing a traditional kangaroo skin, called a 'booka,' local media reported.

Wyatt was the first indigenous man to become a federal government minister when he took on aged care in January 2017.

Marise Payne was also sworn in as the Women's Minister as well as Foreign Minister, the position she held in Morrison's previous government.

Payne is one of a record seven women in the Cabinet.