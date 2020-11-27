TODAY |

Australia's defence chief delays disbanding of special forces squadron at centre of war crimes allegations

Source:  AAP

Australia's defence chief has delayed the disbanding of a special forces squadron at the centre of war crime allegations.

Angus Campbell promised to remove Two Squadron from the order of battle following the release of a damning report into war crimes in Afghanistan.

But General Campbell has since delayed his decision.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said disbanding the Special Air Services Regiment unit had been delayed, but not cancelled.

"The CDF has asked for all actions that are in response to the Brereton report to actually be done under his implementation plan," Senator Reynolds told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"My understanding is it has been delayed to be a part of the implementation plan."

Senator Reynolds said the delay was entirely appropriate given the gravity of the issues at hand.

General Campbell has previously been criticised for promising to revoke unit citations from all special forces troops who served in Afghanistan, before walking back his decision after coming under political pressure.

