Australia's Covid-19 app struggles after technical difficulties reported

Source:  1 NEWS

Faults have begun to show in Australia’s Covid-19 app after New South Wales health officials say some are experiencing technical issues. 

New South Wales health officials say staff are experiencing technical issues.

Problems with the app have meant medical staff have been unable use data to trace contacts, which is the sole purpose of the app. 

Australia has experienced a slight rise in cases as a new outbreak after a new outbreak in Victoria forced 12 fast food chains to close. 

The country also reached a grim milestone yesterday after a woman in her 90s died in Sydney, bringing Australia’s death toll to 100. 

New Zealand's contract tracing app was officiall rolled out today. It, too, has garnered some criticism

He said the Ministry of Health is also working with similar providers like Rippl to see if the two can be connected.

During the Government's daily press conference this afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged there have "been a few wrinkles".

