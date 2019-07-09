TODAY |

Australia's capital legalises recreational marijuana for personal use

AAP
More From
World
Australia

Australia's capital has become the first part of the country to legalise recreational marijuana for personal use.

The Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly voted yesterday to legalise possession by adults of up to 50 grams (1.8 ounces) of dried marijuana and cultivation of two marijuana plants beginning January 31.

The assembly is the local government of Canberra, the national capital with a population of 400,000.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalised throughout Australia, but the Australian Capital Territory is the first of Australia's eight states and territories to take the next step of legalising possession and cultivation.

Medical marijuana has been available in Australia to patients with doctors' prescriptions since 2017

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
2
Power lines down, trampolines tossed around as wild weather hit NZ overnight
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
5
'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Full speech: Jacinda Ardern addresses world leaders at UN General Assembly

Trump joins small group of past US presidents subject to impeachment proceedings
03:33

'No one is above the law' - Formal impeachment inquiry initiated by US Democrats against Donald Trump
00:19

Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet surfing mentors in South Africa, visit nation's oldest mosque