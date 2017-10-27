 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australians 'pretty disgusted' by Barnaby Joyce's $150,000 tell-all interview, Minister claims

share

Source:


Cabinet minister Kelly O'Dwyer believes most Australians are "pretty disgusted" by Barnaby Joyce's decision to pocket $150,000 for a tell-all interview about his new family with a former staffer.

Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull intends to raise the widely criticised television interview privately with Mr Joyce, but said he would be "uncharacteristically circumspect" about making public comment.

"It's not something that I would have encouraged him to do, in fact quite the contrary," Mr Turnbull told Tasmanian radio station LAFM.

The controversial interview to air on Sunday night has prompted calls for a ban on serving politicians receiving cash for media comment.

Ms O'Dwyer said she didn't think serving politicians should put a price on being accountable to the public, and Mr Joyce had made a mistake.

It is the strongest condemnation of the former deputy prime minister by any member of the coalition, but Ms O'Dwyer stopped short of calling on Mr Joyce to pull the pin on the interview.

"Ultimately it's a matter for him and his judgment. I personally wouldn't do it, I don't think it's right, and I think most Australians are pretty disgusted by it," she told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Asked if the saga would cause a backlash for the government, Ms O'Dwyer told Sky News, "I think these decisions are decisions taken by individual members, and that's a question you might want to put to him."

Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester, who was dumped by Mr Joyce from cabinet in December, intends to discuss the proposed ban with colleagues at the next partyroom meeting.

"This is unprecedented in my time in parliament and I'm open to the conversation about banning MPs from benefiting personally from selling stories to the media," Mr Chester told The Daily Telegraph.

"We need to have a closer look at it."

The minister acknowledged the circumstances were complex given Mr Joyce's partner Vikki Campion was entitled to seek payment as a private citizen.

However, Mr Chester said the former Nationals leader could no longer complain about a breach of privacy after agreeing to the paid interview.

The couple sold their story, which includes the birth of a son, to Channel Seven's Sunday Night program.

Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek doubts a ban on politicians receiving cash for comment will prove a solution, likening it to a prohibition on sleeping with staff.

"If common sense and common decency don't tell you that these things are the wrong thing to do, I don't think a ban is going to fix the problem," Ms Plibersek told reporters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

00:26
2
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

3
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:26
5
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

Rug up NZ! Whangarei shivers through coldest May morning in 42 years, South Island towns hit -6 and there's more on the way

NIWA meteorologist warns tonight could be even colder across the country.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Video: Police officer filmed punching 13-year-old during Auckland arrest - police say it was a 'tactic' to get him to cooperate

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 