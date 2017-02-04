Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

An Australian woman has reportedly been fatally shot by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

Source: istock.com

The shooting occurred following a 911 call about a possible assault, according to the Star Tribune.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said, "At one point one officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman".

Friends and relatives of the victim say she was a 40-year-old Australian, who was engaged to be married to a local man.

The son of the woman's fiancé says she had heard a noise in a nearby alley and called police.

A friend of the woman, who is yet to be identified, says she was a spiritual leader and that "she was the most loving woman".