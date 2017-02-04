 

Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

An Australian woman has reportedly been fatally shot by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred following a 911 call about a possible assault, according to the Star Tribune.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said, "At one point one officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman".

Friends and relatives of the victim say she was a 40-year-old Australian, who was engaged to be married to a local man.

The son of the woman's fiancé says she had heard a noise in a nearby alley and called police.

A friend of the woman, who is yet to be identified, says she was a spiritual leader and that "she was the most loving woman".

The friend says she had been in the United States for about three years.

Kimberlee Downs

Crime and Justice

