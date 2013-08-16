Australian woman fitted with ankle monitoring bracelet over Covid-19 quarantine breach

A woman who recently returned to Perth from NSW has been fitted with an electronic ankle tracking device after breaching Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.

An alcohol monitoring bracelet on the ankle of a women. Source: 1 NEWS

The 33-year-old is the first person to be electronically monitored for a quarantine breach under measures recently introduced by the Western Australian government.

She had been allowed to enter WA on September 1 and was ordered to self-isolate alone at her home for 14 days.

However, when police conducted a check on Thursday they found two men visiting.

The woman was issued with a AU$1000 (NZ$1090) fine and moved to a Perth quarantine hotel.

But after consideration of the circumstances of the woman's breach the state emergency coordinator determined it was necessary to monitor her location during the quarantine period, police said in a statement today.

They said the monitoring device would remain in place until the end of the woman's quarantine period.

WA Health reported no new virus cases today leaving the state's total of diagnosed infections since the start of the pandemic at 659.

There are four active cases which were being monitored.

Meanwhile, a West Australian nurse infected with Covid19 while helping in Victoria's coronavirus-ravaged aged care sector said she always wore a mask and doesn't know how she contracted the illness.

Renee Freeman, 44, travelled to Melbourne to help but instead became a patient.

"I always wore the proper (personal protective equipment) for the duration of my work placement," she wrote in a statement circulated by WA's health department.

"There will never be a way to tell who I caught this virus from or how but I can assure you it was not caught through lack of PPE usage."

Thousands of Victorian Covid-19 cases have been linked to aged care, with both residents and healthcare workers infected.